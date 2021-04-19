Book Banter: This Earth Day, take a closer look at climate change

Another brief, scientifically sound book on climate is “What We Know About Climate Change” by MIT climatologist Kerry Emanuel. In an updated version of this book, Emanuel outlines the science of global warming and warns that unchecked, it will contribute to an increase in the power of hurricanes, flooding and more rapidly advancing deserts. Emanuel makes a plea for urgent action to reduce greenhouse gases and criticizes the media for downplaying the dangers of global warning.

Where there’s smoke

Of course just the mention of fire season pushes all of our panic buttons in the wine country. While our city, county, and other private and government organizations are working on ways to prevent and put out wildfires, several books have been written that can help us better comprehend these terrifying events.

“Fire in Paradise” is a dramatic narrative by Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano, California-based journalists who conducted hundreds of in-depth interviews with residents, firefighters and police, and scientific experts after the fire in Paradise, CA. The two reveal the heroics of the first responders, the amazing escapes of those who got out of Paradise, and the tragedy of those who were trapped. While it doesn’t offer fire prevention tips, the book tells the story of the fierce new kind of fire behavior that firefighters must contend with now.