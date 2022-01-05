Book Banter: Thrillers and crime fiction

Most of us would be hard-pressed to say we seek more drama in our lives. Especially as we enter the third year of a global pandemic, with new, often conflicting information bombarding us daily, we take comfort in our routines, rituals, and selfcare.

Yet psychological thrillers — books and movies, both — are extremely popular; mysteries and thrillers rank among some of the most popular book genres, landing on best-seller lists every year.

Why do we love thrillers and mysteries?

According to an article in Psychology Today, thrillers delve into their characters’ innermost thoughts, allowing readers to examine how these characters’ decisions propel the plot toward extremes of human ethics and morality. The genre lets us consider the darkness in others and in ourselves.

Jean Hanff Korelitz, author of “You Should Have Known” and “The Plot” says, “"I think most of us spend some portion of our time trying to imagine how others feel and predict how they'll behave. As the writer, I have certain advantages here, given that I have complete access to my characters' histories, experiences, and inner lives, including their psychological and emotional proclivities. As creatures I've created in circumstances I've also created, it isn't difficult to imagine how they'll behave."

And best-selling thriller writer David Baldacci was quoted in The Guardian, saying, “When times are stressful and it looks like the bad is winning over the good, along comes the genre of crime novels to put the balance back in life. People inherently don’t like folks who do bad to get away with it. In real life they do, all the time, because of a variety of factors. But in novels, evil is punished, and the good guys win, after solving the puzzle. And all is right with the world. At least fictionally.”

So, to satisfy your craving to peer into characters’ inner darkness, consider these thrillers and crime fiction books.

Suspense and intrigue

In “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins, Jane, a broke dog walker, is newly arrived to the wealthy, gated community of Thornfield Estates. No one seems to notice when Jane lifts discarded jewelry and other items from her clients’ side tables, and everyone assumes Jane is her real name. But when she meets recently widowed, dark and brooding Eddie Rochester (remind you of another Mr. Rochester?), whose wife died in a mysterious boating accident, Jane falls for him. But she is haunted by the legend of Bea, the dead wife; how and Eddie both deal with their respective pasts is full of suspense, wit, and fraught romance.

“The Plot” by the aforementioned Jean Hanff Korelitz, author of numerous suspense novels, centers on a down-on-their luck novelist who steals a plot from another writer. The novel follows twists and turns and shines a light on the grim realities of literary life to those who “have a novel” somewhere inside. A suspenseful and surprising read.

More from Steven King

The prolific and popular Steven King rarely disappoints, and “Billy Summers” is another winner in his dark and creepy world. Not only that, but King manages to incorporate Donald Trump references as well as a foreshadowing of the COVID-19 pandemic in this thriller whose villainous protagonist — a hired killer — must hunker down and watch life go by while he contemplates his career choices. This is King at his best.

In Stephen Spotswood’s second novel, “Murder Under Her Skin,” a female sleuthing duo, Lillian Pentecost and Will Parker, solve a mystery set in 1940s New York. This intriguing story follows the two as they set out to solve a murder at a traveling circus.

Eerily timely

John le Carré, the remarkable mystery writer who died in 2020, also has advice for a struggling novelist. “Silverview” was his last book, and published after his passing. It's set in a small, seaside English village — Silverview — and follows the plight of Julian Lawndsley who has left his well-paying job in the city to run a bookstore. But his new life is interrupted a Polish émigré who somehow knows an awful lot of about Julian’s family and his past. A spy chief in London gets involved and winds up in Silverview, too; this juicy story revolves around public duty, morals, and private life.

New York Times best-selling author Lisa Gardner’s latest thriller, “One Step Too Far,” will be released in January and features Frankie Elkin, a middle-aged, missing persons expert and a recovering alcoholic. A search for a young man who disappeared without a trace brings here to a national forest in Wyoming. This dark, tense, terrifying book will have you on the edge of your seat as Frankie works to solve the mystery.

“56 Days” by Catherine Ryan Howard is nothing but timely as it’s set mostly during the 2020 coronavirus lockdown in Dublin. Twentysomethings Clara and Oliver meet at a supermarket just before COVID-19 locks everything down. They start an anxious, coronavirus romance, but each harbors a harrowing secret resulting in a decomposing body and a lot of questions.

And of course, there’s “State of Terror” by acclaimed writer Louise Penny and Hillary Clinton, who can definitely turn a phrase. The plot involves a new American president and his secretary of state, a spate of apparent terrorist attacks, and international intrigue. This compelling thriller is one you won’t want to stop reading.

We read for a host of reasons, often as a way to break away from the difficult realities of our day-to-day lives. If getting lost in a suspenseful mystery is your favorite way to escape, I invite you to plunge in.

Julie Mitchell is a Calistoga resident and longtime book lover. She holds a BA in English/Creative Writing from Stanford University and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.