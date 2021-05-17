Book Banter: Time to take a hike

With COVID-19 restrictions easing and warmer weather here to stay, most of us are eager to get outdoors and get moving. While Napa Valley’s parks and hiking and biking trails were mostly open during the shelter-in-place, some closed during the height of the pandemic and also due to last year’s intense wildfires. But now most everything is open, and it’s a great time to explore our gorgeous valley before it gets truly hot.
While most of us use our smart phones to guide us along the trails, often cell service is spotty, so it might make sense to buy a trail guide, or even better, a book to peruse before you head out so you can plan your adventure accordingly.
Favorite hiking guides
A perennial favorite is “Day Hikes Around Napa Valley” by Robert Stone, one of the most useful guides to local hiking. It offers descriptions and directions to trails throughout the valley, across the mountain ranges and ridgetops, and alongside lakes and rivers. Packed with useful information, this book also serves as a guide to Napa Valley’s myriad of state and regional parks including Petrified Forest and Bothe. Stone does an excellent job of including a variety of parks for beginners, families with kids, and avid hikers. Dog owners can also find which trails allow pups to tag along. One of Stone’s companion books is “Day Hikes Around Sonoma Valley.”
Another oldie but goodie is “Great Day Hikes in and Around Napa Valley by Ken Stanton. The book has been updated to include new trails and offers detailed trail reports and features lesser-known hikes including the Palisades Trail, Rooster’s Ridge ad Stag’s Leap, and the Judge Davis and Redbud Trails in the Cache Creek Wildlife Area. This book can be found used on Amazon or ordered from a local bookstore.
Travel Guidebooks
“Wine Trails” published by Lonely Planet — a leading travel guidebook publisher — offers an introduction to hiking and exploring not only Napa and Sonoma Valley wineries and trails but also wine-growing regions in Italy, France, Spain, Greece, and beyond. It’s primarily a book about wine, but it does provide top-notch photography, maps, and other information about local trails.
Moon Travel Guides’ “Moon Northern California Hiking” covers the entire region with lists of hikes for everyone, from easy walks to challenging backpacking trips. Hikes are listed by features such as good for bird watching, refreshing swimming holes, and wheelchair accessibility. The book contains maps and directions as well as expert advice and opinions from experienced Bay Area hikers Tom Sienstra and Ann Marie Brown, including tips on gear, camping permits, ethical hiking, climate, wildlife and landscape.
Another travel-guide publisher, DK Eyewitness, has compiled the “DK Eyewitness Travel Guide: Top 10 Wine Country” that focuses mostly on the valley’s winery tours, but also includes walking tours and day-trip itineraries. It has a pull-out color map that can be handy to bring along in your backpack.
Other resources
If you are an E-book reader, check out “Hiking California’s Wine Country: A Guide to the Area’s Greatest Hiking Adventures, Edition 2” by Bubba Suess. A native of Sonoma County, Suess grew up hiking in the wine country as well as the Sierra Nevada. His love of the outdoors shines in this thorough guide that covers 67 local hikes for hikers of all abilities, including up-to-date trail information and directions as well as sidebars on local trivia, culture, and wildlife.
Readers, please note: many of the volumes listed here are only available as used books, but you can find all of them online. You can also check out information on wine country hiking, visit: https://www.visitnapavalley.com/things-to-do/hike/
Happy trails!
Julie Mitchell is a Calistoga resident and longtime book lover. She holds a BA in English/Creative Writing from Stanford University and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.