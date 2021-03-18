Book Banter: Women’s History Month is an excellent time to explore recent novels by female authors

From Virginia Woolf and Sylvia Plath to Margaret Atwood and Elizabeth Strout, the literary world has always been full of outstanding women fiction writers, many of whom write unique, beautiful prose about seemingly everyday life like family, love, marriage, and growing up. Women’s History Month is an excellent time to explore recent novels by female authors; some light and entertaining and others that will take you into realms of fantasy, mystery, and relationships of every kind.
Already a New York Times notable book of 2020, winner of the Kirkus Prize, the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize, and longlisted for other literary awards, “Luster” by Raven Leilani tells the story of twentysomething Edie who lives in New York and has a low-paying job in publishing until she gets laid off. Having dated around, she is now in a relationship with an older man who is in an open marriage. While Edie and Rebecca, Eric’s wife, are white, the couple has an adopted 12-year-old Black daughter. When Edie ends up living in the family’s home, things get uncomfortable. Leilani writes about age, status, race, sex, and money with great energy, honesty and excitement.
“The Captive” by Fiona King is a noir thriller set in a rural environment populated by mysterious loners and oddball characters. The protagonist, Brooke, and her family are simply looking to lead a peaceful life on their farm when she is attacked by a man who knows secrets from her past that Brooke has kept hidden from her husband and children. The tension runs high in this novel with a theme that reflects on just how far we will go to protect our families and ourselves.
Just released this month, “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle asks the question: what would you do if you could see your life five years from now and found that it was dramatically different from the way you hoped and planned for? This novel’s twisty plot and well-developed, authentic characters draw you in and makes you care about each of them.
“The Guest List” by Lucy Foley takes place on an island off the coast of Ireland where guests gather for the wedding of a handsome television star groom and a smart, ambitious publisher bride. What seems like a perfect celebrity wedding, complete with designer dresses and lavish surroundings, winds up with guests airing petty resentments and jealousy, a drinking game among groomsmen, an uncomfortable toast by the bride’s close male friend, and ultimately, someone turns up dead. Mystery lovers will enjoy this complex tale.
A book that delves deep into family relationships with precise language and keen observation sprinkled with a dash of humor as well as pathos is “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub. The novel follows the path of Astrid Strick, a mother and grandmother living in a small town, her three grown children and their successes and struggles, and the unfurling drama of her 13-year-old granddaughter who has been banished from her parents’ New York City home after an incident at her school. Straub is a master at capturing the comfort and also the messiness of so-called dysfunctional families.
In “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner, a trio of female voices linked by a small blue apothecary bottle tell a dark, fascinating tale of three women who struggle and survive by making difficult choices in a world dominated by men. This riveting book is a hard one to put down.
Another novel you may find yourself reading in one sitting is “Valentine” a first-time novel by Elizabeth Wetmore. Set in the stark landscape of rural West Texas in the 1970s where the author grew up, the story is one of girls and women who, without much in the way of education or financial resources, manage to make their mark in yet another male-centric environment. Wetmore’s characters are fully realized and unforgettable, and the prose is crisp and tightly woven.
“Vera” by Bay Area writer Carol Edgarian explores the 1906 San Francisco earthquake with a cast of characters, both real and imaginary, with intertwined themes of love, rejection, race, and economic disparity. This compelling novel is a quick read.
“The Kindest Lie” a debut novel by Nancy Johnson takes a close look at family, friendship, motherhood, and race. Ruth Tuttle is a successful Black engineer with a great husband, and she is searching for the child she gave away as a teen. Midnight is a young poor white boy trying to find his place in the world of poverty that Ruth escaped. The story of these two is both harrowing and haunting and touches on many topics that resonate with our current climate of racial injustice. Yet it also offers a deep dive in what it means to be a mother.
Kristin Hannah fans will be happy to delve into her latest novel, “The Four Winds,” set during the Great Depression in the Dust Bowl era. The protagonist Elsa Martinelli must decide to stay and fight for the land she loves or move west to California to start a new life. Its message is perfect for today, about family sticking together in difficult times with courage and grace. The book is an indie bestseller as well as a New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal bestseller.
There are many, many other great works of fiction penned by women out there; these are just a few juicy novels that I hope you’ll enjoy.
Julie Mitchell is a Calistoga resident and longtime book lover. She holds a BA in English/Creative Writing from Stanford University and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.