Book Banter: Women’s History Month is an excellent time to explore recent novels by female authors

From Virginia Woolf and Sylvia Plath to Margaret Atwood and Elizabeth Strout, the literary world has always been full of outstanding women fiction writers, many of whom write unique, beautiful prose about seemingly everyday life like family, love, marriage, and growing up. Women’s History Month is an excellent time to explore recent novels by female authors; some light and entertaining and others that will take you into realms of fantasy, mystery, and relationships of every kind.

Already a New York Times notable book of 2020, winner of the Kirkus Prize, the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize, and longlisted for other literary awards, “Luster” by Raven Leilani tells the story of twentysomething Edie who lives in New York and has a low-paying job in publishing until she gets laid off. Having dated around, she is now in a relationship with an older man who is in an open marriage. While Edie and Rebecca, Eric’s wife, are white, the couple has an adopted 12-year-old Black daughter. When Edie ends up living in the family’s home, things get uncomfortable. Leilani writes about age, status, race, sex, and money with great energy, honesty and excitement.