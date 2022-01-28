 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book reading, signing with Calistoga author Linda Williamson

  2022-01-28
Straight Out of Calistoga
Calistoga Art Center

Local author Linda Williamson will read from and sign her book "Straight Out of Calistoga" at 4:30 p.m., Staurday, Feb. 5 at the Calistoga Art Center.

Please register at calistogaartcenter.org/linda-williamson so social distancing protocols can be planned for. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and are also available on amazon.com

"Robert Louis Stevenson would have loved Linda Williamson’s book, “Straight Out Of Calistoga.” It involves a crafty interplay of whimsy and wisdom. She glides effortlessly from small-town newspaper columnist to inveterate world traveler," said Napa Valley author Lowell Young.

"Few grandmas would have the courage to take two teenage granddaughters on a tour to Europe or trap a skunk that was habituating under her house. In the current age of global warming, wildfires, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, Covid pandemic and political unrest, SOOC is like a breath of fresh air and just plain fun to read. She offers much useful information including how to cope with toilets in foreign countries.” 

The Calistoga Art Center is located at 1435 N. Oak St., in the Fairground's Cropp Bldg. Call 942-2278 for more information.

