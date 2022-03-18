‘Borat’ showing at Vault Wine + Artifacts in Calistoga

Vault Wine + Artifacts will be showing the cult film “Borat” on Thursday, March 31, and afterwards conduct a Q&A with supporting actor Ken Davitian.

The event starts at 4 p.m. with an evening of Spanish guitar music by Flamenco guitarist Chris Vorland, wine country charcuterie, and fine library wines followed by the screening and Q&A.

Tickets are $20 per person and include a complimentary glass of wine and charcuterie. Purchase online at www.vaultcalistoga.wine under the "Events Tickets" tab on the store link. Tickets at the door are $25, depending on availability.

Vault Wine + Artifacts is also launching a quarterly book club event beginning at the end of April, with "Billionaire's Vinegar" by Benjamin Wallace. Participants will discuss the book while enjoying wine, charcuterie, and a trivia session where selected prizes will be awarded.

Vault is located at 1124 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga.