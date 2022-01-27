'Bottle Shock' to show at Calistoga's Vault Wine + Artifacts Jan. 27

Starting tonight, Vault Wine + Artifacts will host monthly movie screenings. Meet the filmmakers, enjoy wine and cheese before the movie, and stay around for a post-screening Q&A with special guests from the film.

The first event is Thursday, Jan. 27, from 3 to 8 p.m. They will screen "Bottle Shock," at 5 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the film's producers, Brenda and Marc Lhormer.

The evening also includes a live music performance by flamenco guitarist Chris Vorland. There is no charge to attend.

Vault Wine & Artifacts is at 1124 Lincoln Ave. Calistoga.