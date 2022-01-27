'Bottle Shock' to show at Calistoga's Vault Wine + Artifacts Jan. 27

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Starting tonight, Vault Wine + Artifacts will host monthly movie screenings. Meet the filmmakers, enjoy wine and cheese before the movie, and stay around for a post-screening Q&A with special guests from the film.
The first event is Thursday, Jan. 27, from 3 to 8 p.m. They will screen "Bottle Shock," at 5 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the film's producers, Brenda and Marc Lhormer.
The evening also includes a live music performance by flamenco guitarist Chris Vorland. There is no charge to attend.
Vault Wine & Artifacts is at 1124 Lincoln Ave. Calistoga.
Aspiring filmmaker Ava Doak, 14, attended the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend. Her interest in filmmaking began with she won awards three years in a row at the Cameo Cinema's Family Film Festival of the Napa Valley.
Photos: Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2021
The return of Calistoga's Lighted Tractor Parade down Lincoln Avenue delighted thousands on Dec. 4.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
The Calistoga Fire Department crew outdid themselves decorating their rigs for the 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Lori Cantrell of the Calistoga Post Office wowed the Lighted Tractor Parade crowd in another stunning costume this year.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
The Soroptimist International of Calistoga club has been making a difference in the lives of women and girls in Calistoga since 1956. On Dec. 4, they also made a grand entry in the Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Vineyard owners pulled out all the stops decorating tractors old and new for Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Calistoga's Romeo Vineyards & Cellars in made a spectacular splash in this year's Lighted Tractor Parade Dec. 4.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Holiday Village.
Carolers dressed in Dickens-era costumes regaled the crowd at Calistoga's 2021 Holiday Village.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Treats and delights at the Calistoga Christmas Faire in Pioneer Park featured live music, food, wine, art, specialty goods for sale, pet adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers and so much more.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
The Calistoga Junior-Senior High School Band regaled the crowd with holiday tunes as part of Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Fifty big rigs and small rigs were decked to the hilt for Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Residents and visitors lined Calistoga's Lincoln Avenue Dec. 4 in anticipation of the Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Calistoga Fire Department crewmembers enjoyed the lighter side of their job in helping celebrated the holidays in 2021's Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Santa Claus might have gotten into the eggnog before Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade, but got a lift and made an appearance all the same.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Thousands of excited onlookers gathered along Lincoln Avenue for Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Colors, costumes, and lights galore
—even from a cement mixer —delighted the crowd at Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Dancing gingerbread men mixed it up during Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade Dec. 4 with a message to "Compost your cookies."
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
This year 50 entries delighted onlookers in Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
The Vine Bus, operated by Napa Valley Transportation Authority, got into the action wishing everyone happy holidays in Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
Napa Valley's Silver Oak Winery decked out a tractor and created a replica of their iconic water tower for Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade
The crew and family members from the St. Helena Fire Department joined the festivities at Calistoga's 2021 Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!
Discover the hidden stories of Napa Valley wine and the people behind it -- plus expert analysis from our columnists and more with our weekly email newsletter.