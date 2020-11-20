BottleRock Napa Valley announces 2021 dates

BottleRock Napa Valley has moved to Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 to 5, 2021, at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa.

Making the announcement the organizers said the shift was made “out of an abundance of caution and in coordination with local and state authorities.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, BottleRock 2020 was rescheduled from its traditional Memorial Day dates to Labor Day weekend, but the music festival was postponed again as COVID-19 continued to spread through the U.S.

“We are looking forward to presenting BottleRock during such a beautiful time of the year in the Napa Valley,” said Dave Graham, a partner in BottleRock Napa Valley. “We’re excited to bring back some joy to the Napa Valley through live music, with the health and safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, staff and surrounding communities front of mind.”

All current tickets are valid for the September dates, and festival ticket holders have been notified of their options. For those wishing to pre-register and obtain tickets for the new dates when they are available, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.

The complete festival lineup will be announced in early 2021.

