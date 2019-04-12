Tickets are on sale now for Vines & Vibes, the fifth annual Do It For The Love benefit dinner and concert from 6-11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Meadowood Napa Valley.
It is a production of BottleRock Presents, producers of BottleRock Napa Valley.
The annual benefit includes an evening of cocktails and Napa Valley wines paired with dinner prepared by Meadowood estate chef Alejandro Ayala, and features live performances by Do It For The Love founder and musician Michael Franti, along with special guests Vintage Trouble, Midland, The War and Treaty, and Skylar Grey.
All proceeds from the event will support Do It For The Love, a nonprofit wish-granting organization with a mission to bring hope through music to people living with life-threatening illnesses, children with severe challenges and wounded veterans. Attendance is limited to 150 premium reservations at $1,000 per person. Also available are VIP sponsorship opportunities.
The festivities will include a private VIP/sponsor reception featuring musician Skylar Grey and a VIP meet and greet with Sara and Michael Franti.
Tickets to Vines & Vibes are on sale to the general public at Doitforthelove.org. For VIP/Sponsor opportunities, visit doitforthelove.org.