BottleRock

Festival goers at BottleRock 2019. 

 Brian Feinzimer, courtesy of BottleRock Napa Valley

BottleRock announced that a limited number of holiday pre-sale passes for next May's festival will be available Wednesday, Dec. 11, with Napa County residents able to buy them a day earlier on the 10th.

The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival takes place May 22-24 at Napa Valley Expo.

Pre-sale passes are limited and will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. while supplies last. Napa County residents will enjoy an early pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. To be eligible for the Napa resident early pre-sale, each purchaser’s shipping address will require a Napa County ZIP code. 

Passes will be available at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

A three-day general admission pre-sale pass is $349. A single-day general admission pre-sale pass is $149.

A three-day VIP pre-sale pass is $799, while a single-day VIP pre-sale pass is $359. A three-day skydeck pre-sale pass is $1,599.

There are also special Marriott Bonvoy + American Express VIP viewing suite Pre-Sale Passes: $1,599 for three-day, $599 for one-day.

Three-day platinum pre-sale passes are $4,350.

