Calistoga Fit recently partnered with the special education program at St Helena High School serving kids from both St Helena and Calistoga with special needs to bring them a new adaptive PE program.
There will be a fundraiser, Punch for a Purpose—Boxing & Bubbles event at 6 p.m., Friday, April 19, at Calistoga Fit Studio, 1320 Lincoln Ave., to raise funds for equipment for the program. Cost is $35.
Calistoga Fit owner Donavan Almond will be teaching proper boxing technique followed by champagne.