Boxing champ Rocky Marciano drew thousands to Calistoga in 1955

It was estimated the entire town of 1,400 lined the streets and rooftops to see boxing champion Rocky Marciano ride into town in the back of a white Cadillac convertible.
Marciano had been wooed to Calistoga as his training grounds for a title fight against England’s Don Cockell in San Francisco on May 16, 1955.
Marciano was given royal treatment, and the story was splashed all over the front page of The Weekly Calistogan on April 7 of that year. On his way Upvalley, the champ was met at the Napa County border and given a police escort. He was presented with a key to the City of Napa, and further Upvalley, also received the key to St. Helena.
Marciano arrived in Calistoga escorted by fire engines, police cars, and the state patrol, arriving at a platform built especially for the occasion in front of the Bank of America building in the center of downtown. Al Triglia, who owned The Silverado bar at the time, had a large welcome sign created for the occasion, which said “To your health, Rocky,” in Italian. Marciano was also presented a key to Calistoga by Mayor Howard “Boots” Butler.
Marciano’s nephew, Perry Marciano, was in Calistoga last week, retracing the steps of his famous uncle. In June, he’ll travel to Des Moines, Iowa, where his uncle died in a plane crash in 1969, one day before his 46th birthday.
In Calistoga, Perry Marciano stopped at the Sharpsteen Museum to meet local residents, including Nick Triglia, Al's son, and Dan Bazzoli, who shared photos, stories, and recalled the whoopla surrounding the famous boxer’s training.
According to accounts at the time, Marciano stayed at the Silverado Hotel at the corner of Silverado Trail and Highway 29. Part of his training included running down Silverado Trail, and also up toward Mount St. Helena to have breakfast at a restaurant called Hanley’s. Afterwards, he'd run back to town.
Marciano also practiced his sparring in a ring specially built at the fairgrounds in the Tubbs building. Over the weeks, thousands of spectators came from all over northern California to fill the seats, cheering and drinking beer — “Even 1,000 people on Easter Sunday,” The Weekly Calistogan reported at the time.
Indeed, there were said to be 13 bars in town at the time, and even one local bruiser was said to have gone a few rounds with the champ in the fairgrounds ring.
The town also gave Marciano boxing shorts and a robe bearing the Calistoga. He wore the robe at the fight in San Francisco, and gave the trunks to Al Triglia after the fight. Triglia had them framed and hung in the bar.
Perry Marciano recalls his uncle as an easy-going type, and also a “mover and shaker. He was everywhere. But he always had time for family. He was a gentleman and a sportsman. Back then, boxing was a gentlemanly sport.”
Marciano's father, Sonny, was the champ's brother. He also recalled people coming and going all the time at his uncle’s house, shaking his hand telling stories. “He would take time for anybody.”
Marciano said his uncle never talked badly about another opponent. “He had a classy was of dealing with stuff. But still, “It was a different story when he was in the ring.”
Marciano also recalled, as a youngster, running a 16mm projector, showing films of his uncle’s bouts to crowds of family and friends.
“They were sitting around eating pasta and cheering, just like it was happening live,” he said.
After his training in Calistoga, Marciano defeated Don Cockell at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco. After going nine rounds, Marciano kept his title via a TKO when the referee stopped the bout.
