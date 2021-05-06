Boxing champ Rocky Marciano drew thousands to Calistoga in 1955

In Calistoga, Perry Marciano stopped at the Sharpsteen Museum to meet local residents, including Nick Triglia, Al's son, and Dan Bazzoli, who shared photos, stories, and recalled the whoopla surrounding the famous boxer’s training.

According to accounts at the time, Marciano stayed at the Silverado Hotel at the corner of Silverado Trail and Highway 29. Part of his training included running down Silverado Trail, and also up toward Mount St. Helena to have breakfast at a restaurant called Hanley’s. Afterwards, he'd run back to town.

Marciano also practiced his sparring in a ring specially built at the fairgrounds in the Tubbs building. Over the weeks, thousands of spectators came from all over northern California to fill the seats, cheering and drinking beer — “Even 1,000 people on Easter Sunday,” The Weekly Calistogan reported at the time.

Indeed, there were said to be 13 bars in town at the time, and even one local bruiser was said to have gone a few rounds with the champ in the fairgrounds ring.

The town also gave Marciano boxing shorts and a robe bearing the Calistoga. He wore the robe at the fight in San Francisco, and gave the trunks to Al Triglia after the fight. Triglia had them framed and hung in the bar.