Perched on a long branch are colorful, whimsical birds, some stripped, some wearing caps. Cheerful llamas are dressed in their native country’s costumes under a moonlit sky. Puffy clouds with red, blue, green and yellow hand knitted streamers hang from the ceiling bear optimistic messages of hope.
Welcome to Art impending! The “Creating Joy” exhibit that showcases the work of young artists from all five units of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena, Calistoga and Howell Mountain in the Odd Fellows building in St. Helena.
Hurry in, as Jan. 17 between 4 – 6 p.m. is the last day to see the winning artwork on display.
The whole point of this year’s show is to bring joy, said Kari Martin, art director of the St. Helena, Calistoga Boys & Girls Clubs.
“I really feel like this art show is putting on a positive emphasis, despite everything that’s happening, for the enjoyment of the kids and the viewers’ enjoyment,” she said. “We’ve opened our show this year to (being seen by) more than just family. We have every medium represented from drawing, pastels, mixed-mediums, collages, and group projects.”
Every year, each club submits its best artwork, and from here, the prize-winning art will be going on to the National Fine Arts Exhibit of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
There are about 4,000 Boys & Girls clubs across the United States. In the eight years that Martin has been director in St. Helena/Calistoga, several artists have placed nationally.
This year’s entries include “Teeny, Tiny Garden,” a 3-D work of art created by a team of teens from Calistoga. It’s a miniature art studio with track lighting, modern staircase, rooftop moss and sculptures made out of soap. Walking around to the back, the alleyway is strewn with trash cans and a shopping cart.
White clouds have been hung from the “sky” with hand-knitted streamers. Visitors to the exhibit were encouraged to write positive and hopeful messages on the clouds.
“The kids have been finger knitting for months. We wanted to bring the experience and feeling of a sense of joy,” Martin said.
Kids also participated in a summer fashion camp, and teams of two created garments that they wore in a fashion show.
Each day of the camp had a theme: dollar store items, recycled items, deconstructed shoes, etc. At the end of the camp, each team received a gift that would enhance their style.
The Odd Fellows exhibit features photos of each team and the clothes they made. The winning team was Beatrix Wagner and her cousin Fallon Fay.
(Reporter Jesse Duarte contributed to this article.)