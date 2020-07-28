Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga's virtual auction is open to all

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joining the list of events going virtual due to COVID-19 is the Calistoga and St. Helena Boys & Girls Clubs' annual fundraiser, which runs Aug. 1-15. It also offers the opportunity, however, for the first time, for both the preview and the live event to be open to all, rather than by invitation only.

Instead of a live auction this year, the club is holding an online wine country charity auction it’s calling “The Big Night at Home.” True to its wine country roots, the auction lots will include wines from throughout Napa Valley. They feature personally curated wine lots from winemakers Thomas Rivers Brown, Bob Torres, David Abreu, Corey Beck, along with wines from other local favorites including Chateau Montelena, Castello Di Amorosa, Jones Family Vineywards, Turnbull, and more.

Auction lot previews will be available starting Saturday, Aug. 1, at www.thebignight.givesmart.com. For placing bids, the actual online auction will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10. Most auction items will close when the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, however, some of the bigger lots will close between 6:30 and 7:30 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend the virtual event.