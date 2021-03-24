Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena, Calistoga announce Members of the Year

“He is very active and loves to play soccer, he is a fast runner, likes to sing and dance, and is a huge Pokémon fan. We are very proud to have Daniel as our Member of the Year, and can’t wait to see how he continues to grow as a person, student and club member.”

Eyer received a $500 scholarship.

Hayden Freutel

“Unique, caring, outspoken, strong, talented, brave, happy, thoughtful. These are all words I would use to describe this incredible young individual.

“She has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Calistoga since she was a wee thing at age 4, to present day age 11. From rocking it on stage at the Big Night Event with Trent, to shaving her head for Cancer Awareness in honor of her two friends and her mother, she is an all-around amazing individual we should all aspire to be like.

“Her name is Hayden Freutel, but most know her as Hay Hay. Hayden has a gift; she is an individual who connects with everyone she comes in contact with. Our littles often look up to her and mimic what she does. Her peers also look to her for example. She always includes everyone around her and makes everyone feel special. Hayden is extremely helpful and responsible. She is a bright light and a true example of human kindness.