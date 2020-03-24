Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena, Calistoga posting activity videos

Boys & Girls Club Summer Olympics

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga competed in archery in the Summer Olympic Games held July 19 at Logvy Park. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

Although the Boys & Girls Clubs in both St. Helena and Calistoga are closed, its employees are still doing all they can to serve families and those that need it most. Currently, the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga will be posting videos on Facebook of activities such as art, STEM, and fitness, as well as links to helpful resources for parents and children who are at home. These videos and links will be posted daily. The Facebook link is @BoysandGirlsClubStHelena.

If parents do not have Facebook, please send your email to Mariana Martinez, unit director, at the mariana@bgcshc.org to be added to our email list. For details visit www.bgcshc.org.

