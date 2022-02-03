 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY PROFILE

Buñuelos from Trini’s Catering now available at Cal Mart, Sunshine

Buñuelos

Cristian Maldonado, founder and president of Trini's Catering, holds a fresh buñuelos, a pastry that's become so popular that it's now available in stores.

 Christian Maldonado photo

Attention, Upvalley foodies: Cristian Maldonado’s buñuelos are a hit.

Maldonado, 22, founded Trini’s Catering in 2019, inspired by the recipes his mother learned growing up in Mexico.

Since then his buñuelos — fried dough covered in sugar — proved to be so popular that they’re now available at Sunshine Foods in St. Helena, Cal Mart in Calistoga, and La Morenita Market in Napa.

“They’re a really elegant dessert, but they’re light too,” said Maldonado, who grew up in St. Helena and lives in Calistoga. “Each piece is only about 60 calories, so it’s not like diving into a cinnamon roll.”

With a virtual model focused on deliveries, shipping and online promotion, Trini’s Catering took off during the pandemic as the catering business shifted away from events and toward a new model of “bringing food to people no matter where they are,” as Maldonado put it.

He’s hired three employees, professionalized his accounting and payroll practices, and set his sights well beyond the Napa Valley.

“We have packages going to New York and Boston,” said Maldonado, a member of Leadership Napa Valley's Class 34. “We just launched worldwide shipping for our buñuelos and cinnamon rolls.”

Trini’s also offers items like birria, churros, Mexican mocha, and pollo al Trini, a chicken dish named after Maldonado’s mother.

Online orders are available at trinisnapavalley.com.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Trini's Catering

Lunch Pickup and Delivery: Every Wednesday (Napa, St. Helena, Angwin, Calistoga)

Desserts Pickup and Delivery: Every Saturday night (Napa, St. Helena, Angwin, Calistoga)

Drop-Off Caterings: 10 Serving Minimum (Napa, St. Helena, Angwin, Calistoga)

On-Site Caterings: 10 Serving Minimum (Napa, St. Helena, Angwin, Calistoga) — limited due to COVID-19

Facebook and Instagram: @triniscateringofficial

Phone: (707) 287-8997

Online Shop: https://trinisnapavalley.square.site

Email: triniscateringco@gmail.com

