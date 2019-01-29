January has been jam-packed with Club “extras.” We finished up winter break with a spa day for kids (the most tranquil day the Clubhouse has seen!) and some major kitchen projects (monkeybread to die for, and a new adventure with taco pizza!).
At the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga’s annual Youth of the Year event, a shiny and heartwarming evening hosted at Solage on Jan. 10, our Member of the Year, Thalia Alfaro, was featured with six other inspiring young people.
The following week, our young artists were delighted to see their work featured in the “Creating Joy” exhibit.
Then the Clubhouse was bustling on the 19th for the first day of youth basketball games, with a gym full of cheering, teamwork and a good bit of sweating – plus open Clubhouse and free hotdogs.
And let’s not leave out the STEM Lab! CJUSD science teacher Heather Brooks started up engineering teams at the Clubhouse to tackle the 2019 Tech Challenge: “No Roads, No Problem!” Her teams at the junior/senior high and Clubhouse who complete testable projects will head to the showcase event in San Jose at the end of March.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga has two sites in Calistoga: The Clubhouse at 1401 N. Oak Street (707-709-6950) and the Teen Center at 1505 Grant Street (707-339-0994). We always welcome questions, new members, and volunteers!