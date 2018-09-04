THURSDAY
SEPT. 6
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org. Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St.
CAREGIVERS OF PERSONS WITH MEMORY LOSS — This support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
FRIDAY
SEPT. 7
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
CALISTOGA WINEMAKER ROUNDTABLE — Leslie Sbrocco, famed television celebrity and host of “Check Please! Bay Area” as she leads a round table of outstanding Calistoga winemakers at Bennett Lane Winery, 3340 Highway 128, Calistoga, from 2-4:30 p.m. Tickets are $75. Info, calistogawinegrowers.com/event.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
ASH POWELL — Ash Powell performs from 6-9 p.m. during free the Summer Speakeasy music series at Tank Garage Winery, 1020 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga. Info, tankgaragewinery.com/Visit/Events.
‘INTO THE WOODS’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Into the Woods” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 8
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
CRAFTY KIDS —Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts Crafty Kids on the second Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. Materials provided. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
HARVEST PARTY — Madrigal Family Winery, 3718 N. St Helena Highway , Calistoga, hosts its annual Harvest Party and Grape Stomp from noon-4 p.m. Tickets are $90. Info, madrigalfamilywinery.com; 942-8619.
WRITERS GROUP —The Calistoga Writers Group meets at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., on the second Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. Come, write, read, and meet other writers! Writers of all genres and formats welcome to participate in an open, supportive, and constructive atmosphere. Teens and adults welcome. Register in advance at napalibrary.org/events. Info, 253-4235; libref@countyofnapa.org.
CALISTOGA WINE EXPERIENCE — Calistoga Winegrowers hosts its annual Calistoga Wine Experience event at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga, from 4-7 p.m. More than 40 Napa Valley wineries will be pouring their wines at the event. Tickets are $75. Info, calistogawinegrowers.com/events.
NAPA VALLEY COWBOY MUSIC AND POETRY GATHERING — Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, hosts the Napa Valley Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering from 7-9:30 p.m. Performers include Gail Steiger, Stephanie Davis, Amy Auker and Rodney Nelson. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Helena Hong performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
‘INTO THE WOODS’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Into the Woods” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
SEPT. 9
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
‘IN THE MOOD’ — The musical “In the Mood” comes to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $34-$54. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MONDAY
SEPT. 10
CURRENT EVENTS WITH LORNE —Explore challenging topics and discuss current events in this casual discussion group facilitated by college history professor Lorne Glaim on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10 a.m. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TUESDAY
SEPT. 11
FAMILY STORY TIME — The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts story time for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 12
CALISTOGA PLANNING COMMISSION —The Calistoga Planning Commission meets at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Info, ci.calistoga.ca.us/city-hall/planning-commission; 942-2827.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.