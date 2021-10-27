 Skip to main content
Calistoga Art Center celebrates Día de Los Muertos with artistic altar

Día de Los Muertos

Calistoga Art Center Board member, artist and performer Joan Brady is creating images for the Día de Los Muertos Altar at the Center. 

Celebrate Día de Muertos by visiting the Calistoga Art Center’s Altar honoring the tradition.  

CAC Board member, artist and performer Joan Brady will combine some of her talents in creating a Día de Los Muertos Altar at the Center. 

This free event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, and Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Art Center, 1435 N. Oak Street. Bring a photo of a loved one to add to the altar. Marigold flower art kits will be available while supplies last.

Because of COVID-19, the CAC Board is hesitant to offer much more than a simple viewing and walk-through this year, so no snacks or physical activities will be on site. CAC considers this simple event as a first step to growing and celebrating this holiday in Calistoga style for years to come, eventually growing into a parade, having public altars on display, offering sugar skulls, and much more. 

Find more information at www.calistogaartcenter.org or call (707) 942-2278.

