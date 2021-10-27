Calistoga Art Center celebrates Día de Los Muertos with artistic altar

Calistoga Art Center Board member, artist and performer Joan Brady is creating images for the Día de Los Muertos Altar at the Center.
Calistoga Art Center
FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Celebrate Día de Muertos by visiting the Calistoga Art Center’s Altar honoring the tradition.
CAC Board member, artist and performer Joan Brady will combine some of her talents in creating a Día de Los Muertos Altar at the Center.
This free event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, and Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Art Center, 1435 N. Oak Street. Bring a photo of a loved one to add to the altar. Marigold flower art kits will be available while supplies last.
Because of COVID-19, the CAC Board is hesitant to offer much more than a simple viewing and walk-through this year, so no snacks or physical activities will be on site. CAC considers this simple event as a first step to growing and celebrating this holiday in Calistoga style for years to come, eventually growing into a parade, having public altars on display, offering sugar skulls, and much more.
Find more information at
www.calistogaartcenter.org or call (707) 942-2278.
Executive Chef Gustavo Rios talks about his new casual Mexican-fare focused restaurant at Calistoga's Solage Resort and Spa. Video by Tim Carl
Tim Carl
Photos: Napa County honors Dia de los Muertos, 2019
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Twenty-five altars were created for Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration this year.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Ballet Folkl
órico de Napa High School performed at Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Ruth Aguilar of American Canyon created an altar for her brother, father, grandfather, grandmother and godfather.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Ballet Folklórico de Napa High School performed at Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Camila Uribe decorated an altar for her grandparents.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Twenty-five altars were created for Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration this year.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Twenty-five altars were created for Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration this year.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Pan de muerto, a sweet bread baked for el Día de los Muertos, was a common sight at Napa's celebration.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Ramses Uribe loved Elmo and Blue's Clues, said mother Alejandra.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Twenty-five altars were created for Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration this year.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Twenty-five altars were created for Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration this year.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Raquel Soria honored several loved ones with items such as tequila, potatoes, hot sauce and tamales.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Ballet Folklórico de Napa High School performed at Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Twenty-five altars were created for Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration this year.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Ballet Folklórico de Napa High School performed at Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration.
Courtney Teague, Register.
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Ballet Folklórico de Napa High School performed at Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Stone Bridge School students created shoebox altars for el Día de los Muertos.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Emiliano Zapata was honored at Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration.
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Ruth Aguilar placed a tiny easel next to a photo of her godfather, who was a painter.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Ruth Aguilar placed oysters and tequila next to a photo of her brother.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Twenty-five altars were created for Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration this year.
Courtney Teague, Register
Napa's 2019 Día de los Muertos
Twenty-five altars were created for Napa's Día de los Muertos celebration this year.
Courtney Teague, Register
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!