Calistoga Art Center extends deadline for poetry submissions to Feb. 27

The Calistoga Art Center is bringing back its popular self-guided Walk of Poetry for the community and needs your poems.
CAC has extended extended the deadline for accepting poems until Feb. 27, and is asking you to send in your favorite poem(s) either written by yourself or another author. Poems of all kinds are welcome. Poems must be credited and be appropriate for the general public. The CAC reserves the right not to post submissions deemed inappropriate for all ages.
The collected poems will be formatted and hung around parts of the "loop" and downtown Calistoga, and will be up through the end of March. Poems have already been posted at Logvy Park and the Berry Street Bridge.
All poems should be up by the end of the month and will remain posted until at least March 30.
Email poems ASAP to
info@calistogaartcenter.org or mail to CAC, PO Box 197, Calistoga, CA 94515. The sooner the better.
Photos: Calistoga's 2021 Halloween Parade and Costume Contest
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga's Carlin family transformed themselves into splendidly, and stylishly scary creatures, winning the Halloween Costume Contest for group costume.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Who's that sly fox parading down Lincoln Avenue Oct. 31? Masked revelers abounded in the return of the Halloween Parade in Calistoga this year.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Ghosts, goblins, and well-known super-heroes of all ages took part in the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistogans young and old got into the Halloween spirit for the annual parade down Lincoln Avenue on Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga's Halloween Costume Contest judges had a difficult task picking winners in the revival of the event this year. They included Jim Barnes, Gerry Turgeon, Rose Beck, Karen Schlegel, and Kelly Barnett.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
The annual Halloween Parade in Calistoga was back in full force this year with more participants than some had seen in the last 15 years.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Masked creatures of all kinds crept out of their nests and dens to participate in Calistoga's Halloween contest Oct. 31 in Pioneer Park.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Entire families got into the Halloween spirit for the costume contest Oct. 31 in Pioneer Park.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Gypsy Emma Higgins wielded her artistic talents painting faces during Calistoga's Halloween Costume Contest Oct. 31 in Pioneer Park.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Whole families dressed up for this year's Halloween Costume Contest in Pioneer Park on Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Even King Kong showed up for Calistoga's Halloween Parade this year, mugging for photos.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga second-grader Sam Rothman, aka the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, also known as Mr. Stay-Puft from the Ghostbuster's film made a rousing entrance to the Costume Contest Oct. 31 and went on to win first place in his age group.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
The Woods family, Stephanie, Indie Blue, and Michael conjured up characters from a long ago era for the Halloween Costume Contest in Pioneer Park.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Little scarecrow Pricilla Leon captured the hearts of judges of Calistoga's Halloween Costume Contest Oct. 31, taking first prize in the pre-Kindergarten age group.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
A Calistoga Halloween tradition returned this year with a costume contest in Pioneer Park. (The pre-Kindergarten age group stole the show.)
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Janette Williams and Bud Pochini hoisted a brew at the end of the Halloween Parade on Sunday. Cheers Calistoga!
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Happy costumed goblin-type royalty of all ages took part in the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
After the cancellation of the annual Halloween Parade last year, Calistogans in costume turned out in record numbers to celebrate on Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga’s Lincoln Avenue was taken over by all kinds of fun and scary creatures during the annual Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Ghosts, goblins, and other scary creatures roamed Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga’s annual Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Aye Matey! If it wouldn't be Calistoga Elementary School's first grade teacher
Matthew Gudenius and Sarah Sandurson with a REAL dragon named Paisley they brought to the Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Some people know how to nab front row seats for the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Cutest costume was very much up for debate Oct. 31 during the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Trick or treat anyone? Mad Mod shop's Julie Swehla handed out treats during the Halloween festivities in Calistoga Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
