Calistoga Art Center extends deadline for poetry submissions to Feb. 27

Calistoga Art Center

The Calistoga Art Center's second annual Poetry Walking Tour is accepting poems, such as this one by Cliff Zykowski, posted in Logvy Park, through Feb. 27.

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

The Calistoga Art Center is bringing back its popular self-guided Walk of Poetry for the community and needs your poems.

CAC has extended extended the deadline for accepting poems until Feb. 27, and is asking you to send in your favorite poem(s) either written by yourself or another author. Poems of all kinds are welcome. Poems must be credited and be appropriate for the general public. The CAC reserves the right not to post submissions deemed inappropriate for all ages.

The collected poems will be formatted and hung around parts of the "loop" and downtown Calistoga, and will be up through the end of March. Poems have already been posted at Logvy Park and the Berry Street Bridge.

All poems should be up by the end of the month and will remain posted until at least March 30.

Email poems ASAP to info@calistogaartcenter.org or mail to CAC, PO Box 197, Calistoga, CA 94515. The sooner the better.

