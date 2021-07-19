Calistoga Art Center offers 2-day Portrait Drawing Workshop

Are you curious about how to draw a portrait?

The Calistoga Art Center will present an Introduction to Portrait Drawing 2-day intensive online workshop Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25.

Artist Deirdre Shibano will conduct the classes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The classes are live, so participants can ask questions, watch demos, draw along and share your work for critiques.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Demos, handouts, and individual critiques will be available. Cost for the workshop is $180.

Portrait drawing is very challenging, simply because we are programed to "read" faces. We can draw many subjects, but few present such a challenge as capturing the portrait, Shibano notes.

The classes will cover how to create form by understanding value, (shadow and light), the proportions of the head, the structure of the features such as eyes, nose, and mouth, and techniques to ensure accuracy and how to create a likeness.

“The method I teach has brought a great deal of success for the participants. You will develop a toolbox of skills that can be used on any subject matter. You will have the opportunity to share your work, receive critiques, and the opportunity to review the information through the Vimeo video at your convenience,” Shibano said.