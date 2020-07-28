Calistoga Art Center offers artists an online venue to display works

The Calistoga Art Center is providing outlet for local artists to display their works online during the pandemic.
Each week, on Friday, the Center's webpage, Creative Lives, In Real Time, will showcase the current activities of three individuals who endeavor to exercise their creativity even in these challenging times.
This platform is designed to provide an outlet for folks to present current works, either finished or in progress. At the same time this project is dedicated to providing others in the community the opportunity to refresh and replenish by reflecting on inspiration and creativity. Viewers are invited to click on an image to meet the artists and enjoy their work.
To participate:
● Provide your name, a one-paragraph (250 words or less) description of your work including any challenges that may be associated with the pandemic. Send as text within an email or as a Google doc or Word doc.
● Submit four photos of your work. Send images as JPEG, .gif or .png files. CAC will reformat the image chosen for the showcase to fit layout and to the proper PPI and size.
● Provide your web address for us to link your work to.
● Provide contact information for possible sales if you desire. The opportunity is open to creators working in all mediums.
There is no charge to participate. Disciplines include, but are not limited to: painting, sculpture, ceramics, cartooning, photography, musical composition, woodworking, iron works, metalsmithing, knitting, baking, and stained glass. Submit to: info@calistogartcenter.org, or mail all information to CAC, P.O. Box 197, Calistoga, CA 94515.
When new participants are featured, there will be a guide/link to the previous showcased work; all works remain on the CAC website indefinitely.
