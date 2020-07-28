Calistoga Art Center offers artists an online venue to display works

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Calistoga Art Center is providing outlet for local artists to display their works online during the pandemic.

Each week, on Friday, the Center's webpage, Creative Lives, In Real Time, will showcase the current activities of three individuals who endeavor to exercise their creativity even in these challenging times.

This platform is designed to provide an outlet for folks to present current works, either finished or in progress. At the same time this project is dedicated to providing others in the community the opportunity to refresh and replenish by reflecting on inspiration and creativity. Viewers are invited to click on an image to meet the artists and enjoy their work.

To participate:

● Provide your name, a one-paragraph (250 words or less) description of your work including any challenges that may be associated with the pandemic. Send as text within an email or as a Google doc or Word doc.

● Submit four photos of your work. Send images as JPEG, .gif or .png files. CAC will reformat the image chosen for the showcase to fit layout and to the proper PPI and size.

● Provide your web address for us to link your work to.