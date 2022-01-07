Calistoga Art Center offers free still life painting demo with Elio Camacho

During these rainy, winter days, it's the perfect time to pick up the brushes and tap into your inner artist.

Nationally known Bay Area teacher, artist and colorist Elio Camacho will offer a free still life painting demonstration at the Calistoga Art Center from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

The demo will be followed by a still life painting workshop Sunday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The workshop is structured for beginners through advanced students and includes demos, hands-on participation, and instruction in your choice of oil or acrylics.

"If you are new to my workshop this is the perfect foundation for preparing yourself for a future more intensive workshop. If you have taken my workshops in the past, this is a wonderful reboot," Camacho said.

Fee for the daylong workshop on Jan. 16 is $115. The Calistoga Art Center is spacious, and there will be as many still life subjects set up as needed to comply with social distancing requirements. Masks are required. Visit calistogaartcenter.org to register, or email info@calistogaartcenter.org for more information.

The workshops/classes are very hands­-on, with an emphasis on easel­ side critiques. Giving instruction is important, but showing students how this instruction applies to their individual work is crucial. "Based on each student’s level and goals, I develop a program for improving each individual’s ability as a painter," Camacho said.