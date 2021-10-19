Calistoga Art Center offers new still life painting workshop with Elio Camacho

Nationally known Bay Area teacher, artist and colorist Elio Camacho will help you build a strong foundation for your painting in a one-day workshop at the Calistoga Art Center on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The workshop is structured for beginners through advanced students and includes demos, hands-on participation, and instruction in your choice of oil or acrylics. He sets up several still lifes; you bring your own painting supplies.

"If you are new to my workshop this is the perfect foundation for preparing yourself for a future more intensive workshop. If you have taken my workshops in the past, this is a wonderful reboot," Camacho said.

The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the fee is $115, with a 10% discount for participants of the last Plein Air workshop.

"As a painting instructor, my mission is to provide students with the foundation necessary to be creative. My goal is to assist students in capturing the particular mood of the moment and to express themselves in a bold and colorful way, while capturing the beauty and spontaneity of life," Camacho said.