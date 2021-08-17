 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga Art Center offers painting workshop with Elio Camacho

Calistoga Art Center offers painting workshop with Elio Camacho

{{featured_button_text}}
Elio Camacho

An impressionist landscape oil painting by Elio Camacho. Camacho will teach at the Calistoga Art Center Sept. 11.

 Tirage Fine Art Gallery/FACEBOOK

Join guest instructor Elio Camacho for a one-day painting workshop at the Calistoga Art Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Camacho is a nationally known California teacher, artist, and colorist, and will help you build a strong foundation for your painting in this one day workshop. The workshop is structured for beginners through advanced students and includes demos, hands-on participation, and at easel-side instruction in your choice of oil or acrylic, with still-life painting.

Cost is $115.  Register for this CAC workshop at calistogaartcenter.org before the maximum limit is met. Contact the CAC at (707) 942-2278.

“This workshop will focus on helping students develop the tools needed to foster an understanding that the subject dictates how the painting should start and progress to completion,” Camacho said.

“As a painting instructor, my mission is to provide students with the foundation necessary to be creative. My workshops are very hands-on, with an emphasis on easel-side critiques. I believe that giving instruction is important, but showing students how this instruction applies to their individual work is crucial. Based on the student’s level and goals, I develop a program for improving each individual’s ability as a painter,” he said.

Find out more about Camacho at http://www.colorrelations.com/.

Artist Shawn Smith gives a painting demo at Calistoga's new Napa Valley Art on the Vine gallery.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Calistoga Back to School Celebration is Aug. 27
News

Calistoga Back to School Celebration is Aug. 27

  • Updated

With COVID-19 precautions in place, UpValley Family Centers and Calistoga Joint Unified School District will kick off the school year with the 18th annual Back to School Community Celebration on Aug. 27.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News