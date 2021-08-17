Calistoga Art Center offers painting workshop with Elio Camacho

Join guest instructor Elio Camacho for a one-day painting workshop at the Calistoga Art Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Camacho is a nationally known California teacher, artist, and colorist, and will help you build a strong foundation for your painting in this one day workshop. The workshop is structured for beginners through advanced students and includes demos, hands-on participation, and at easel-side instruction in your choice of oil or acrylic, with still-life painting.

Cost is $115. Register for this CAC workshop at calistogaartcenter.org before the maximum limit is met. Contact the CAC at (707) 942-2278.

“This workshop will focus on helping students develop the tools needed to foster an understanding that the subject dictates how the painting should start and progress to completion,” Camacho said.