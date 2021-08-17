Calistoga Art Center offers painting workshop with Elio Camacho

Join guest instructor Elio Camacho for a one-day painting workshop at the Calistoga Art Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Camacho is a nationally known California teacher, artist, and colorist, and will help you build a strong foundation for your painting in this one day workshop. The workshop is structured for beginners through advanced students and includes demos, hands-on participation, and at easel-side instruction in your choice of oil or acrylic, with still-life painting.
Cost is $115. Register for this CAC workshop at calistogaartcenter.org before the maximum limit is met. Contact the CAC at (707) 942-2278.
“This workshop will focus on helping students develop the tools needed to foster an understanding that the subject dictates how the painting should start and progress to completion,” Camacho said.
“As a painting instructor, my mission is to provide students with the foundation necessary to be creative. My workshops are very hands-on, with an emphasis on easel-side critiques. I believe that giving instruction is important, but showing students how this instruction applies to their individual work is crucial. Based on the student’s level and goals, I develop a program for improving each individual’s ability as a painter,” he said.
Find out more about Camacho at http://www.colorrelations.com/.