Bubbly & Brushes, a Paint & Sip Party will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St.
Paint a fun, simple painting, guided step by step, and sip by sip. The event is perfect for girls'-day-out, date, or your solo escape. Take home a unique experience and souvenir. No art experience is required. The event will be hosted and led by local artist Linda Wilds-Beltz.
You have free articles remaining.
Cost is $45 per person and includes three hours of instruction, canvas and paints, use of an easel, brushes and apron, and a glass of wine or sparkling cider. (Each additional glass is $5.)
The event is recommended for adults, but mature teens may attend with instructor permission. Only those age 21 or older will be served sparking wine. Bring your ID. Space is limited so sign up ASAP at http://www.calistogaartcenter.org/paint-sip-party. For questions contact lindawildsbeltz@hotmail.com or call (707) 480-5425.