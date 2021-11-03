Calistoga Art Center Plein Air Paint Out is Nov. 5-7

Plein Air artists are invited to participate in Calistoga Art Center's 6th plein air event on Friday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 7.

Fall in Calistoga is an exciting time. Although there are no geographic boundaries, artists are encourages to bring their own paint boxes and easels to Calistoga, well known for its vistas of vineyards, historically significant buildings, and natural panoramic beauty.

Plein Air is about leaving the four walls of the studio behind and experiencing painting, drawing and creating in the open air and all that entails. Imagine standing in the sun or in the cold, fighting wind, insects, onlookers, rain, needing a restroom and painting your experience of the view in front of you. It takes dedication, some bravery and love.

Paint Out is open to all artists, at all skill levels, working in any painting medium. Works must be painted en plein air (minimum of 80% completion at the outdoor location), during the designated time, on officially stamped canvases/boards/papers of the size limit described below. All submitted work accepted must be for sale, available for the duration of the exhibit.

The Plein Air Paint Out Exhibit and sale is from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday Nov. 7.

All the art will be new and the paint fresh, completed within a designated 36 hour time period. The entries will be judged, followed by awards, along with an Art Exhibit & Sale.

Visit http://www.calistogaartcenter.org/ for more information.

Artists must check in at the Calistoga Art Center prior to painting to have their support material of choice stamped with official date stamp. The canvas/board/paper size must be no larger then 84” total perimeter (e.g. 18”x 24”). Each artist may have up to two paintings in the Competition, Exhibit & Sale, but may have additional paintings on hand (also created during this Paint Out event following the same rules) to replace sold paintings. Paintings need not be framed, but must be wired for hanging (unframed watercolors and pastels must be mounted to a board, such as foam core, with a wire securely attached for hanging). Framed size must be no larger than 92” total perimeter (e.g. 20” X 26”).

At the time of check-in, blank art labels will be given to the entrants and they must be completed/returned when finished art is submitted.

Judging is a closed process. Please do not sign the front of your painting until after the judging and when framing, make your date stamp easily accessible in the event verification is required.

All paintings accepted will be offered for sale at prices set by the artist. Collection of payment will (and any resulting sales taxes) for artwork sold is the responsibility of the artist or will be collected in the artists name. Shipping to buyers are at the discretion of and are the responsibility of the artist. A 25% commission (tax-deductible artist donation) of the sales amount from this Plein Air Paint Out Exhibit is to be remitted to the Calistoga Art Center either at the end of the exhibit reception or within one week of the close of exhibit.