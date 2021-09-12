Calistoga Art Center Plein Air Paint Out is Nov. 5-7

Artists must check in at the Calistoga Art Center prior to painting to have their support material of choice stamped with official date stamp. The canvas/board/paper size must be no larger then 84” total perimeter (e.g. 18”x 24”). Each artist may have up to two paintings in the Competition, Exhibit & Sale, but may have additional paintings on hand (also created during this Paint Out event following the same rules) to replace sold paintings. Paintings need not be framed, but must be wired for hanging (unframed watercolors and pastels must be mounted to a board, such as foam core, with a wire securely attached for hanging). Framed size must be no larger than 92” total perimeter (e.g. 20” X 26”).

At the time of check-in, blank art labels will be given to the entrants and they must be completed/returned when finished art is submitted.

Judging is a closed process. Please do not sign the front of your painting until after the judging and when framing, make your date stamp easily accessible in the event verification is required.