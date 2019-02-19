Plein Air artists are invited to participate in the Calistoga Art Center's Fifth Annual PaintOut event scheduled for Friday, March 29 - Sunday March 31, the results of which will be on display and be available for sale Sunday, April 1 in the CAC gallery at 1435 North Oak Street-Fairgrounds, Cropp Bldg.
Spring in Calistoga/Northern California is an exciting time. Although there are no geographic boundaries, artists are encouraged to bring your paint boxes and easels to Calistoga, well known for its vistas of vineyards, historically significant buildings, and natural panoramic beauty.
PaintOut is open to all artists, at all skill levels, working in any painting medium. Works must be painted en plein air (minimum of 80 percent completion at the outdoor location), during the designated time, on officially stamped canvases/boards/papers of the size limit described below. All submitted work accepted must be for sale, available for the duration of the exhibit.
All the art will be new and the paint fresh, completed within a designated 36-hour time period. The entries will be judged, followed by awards, along with an Art Exhibit & Sale.
First place: $400 Second Place: $300 Third Place: $200 (closed session 3 judge panel). Plus the Artist Choice Award: bragging rights, ribbon and goodies.
Participating artists might also have the opportunity to show some of the Plein Air Paint Out entries at ENGAGE art event the following weekend, held at the Fairgrounds as part of Sarafornia-Arts in April (Calistoga) April 4 - 7. Space is limited.
Entry Fee is $30 for current members, $35 for non-members, late registration fee after March 18 is $40 members, $45 non-members. Checks may be mailed to CAC, P.O. Box 197, Calistoga CA 94515.
Full rules and registration form at www.calistogaartcenter.org.