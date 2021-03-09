Calistoga Art Center presents first Virtual Art Gallery

The Calistoga Art Center, based at the Napa County Fairgrounds on N. Oak Street, has historically been home to classes and workshops from toddlers to seniors. The pandemic has curtailed its activities, and it has had to adapt. CAC continues to serve our area, offering free art kits for family-friendly creative experiences; opportunities for creative expression with Words Up Wednesday and Creative Lives webpages; most recently, it organized the Calistoga Poetry Walk, showcasing original or favorite poems submitted by the community. The poetry is shown on favorite walking routes and in shop windows in downtown Calistoga.