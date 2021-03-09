Calistoga Art Center presents first Virtual Art Gallery

The Calistoga Art Center presents its first Virtual Art Gallery and ongoing art sale starting Sunday, March 14, on the Art Center's website.
Works range from jewelry to rustic outdoor furniture, from ceramics to fused glass art, from sculpture to stained-glass pieces. As a revolving show, different artists will offer a variety of one-of-a-kind works.
The Calistoga Art Center, based at the Napa County Fairgrounds on N. Oak Street, has historically been home to classes and workshops from toddlers to seniors. The pandemic has curtailed its activities, and it has had to adapt. CAC continues to serve our area, offering free art kits for family-friendly creative experiences; opportunities for creative expression with Words Up Wednesday and Creative Lives webpages; most recently, it organized the Calistoga Poetry Walk, showcasing original or favorite poems submitted by the community. The poetry is shown on favorite walking routes and in shop windows in downtown Calistoga.
The CAC is committed to supporting arts and artists, whatever their mediums. Its commitment includes keeping artists' works available for all to see, to enjoy, and to purchase. Starting Sunday, March 14, go to the website, www.calistogaartcenter.org, to review great art from local artists.
WATCH NOW: ENCOURAGE YOUR CHILD'S INNER ARTIST TO GUIDE THEM THROUGH COVID-19
SEE PHOTOS: NAPA COUNTY FIRE VICTIM TO OPEN NEW ART GALLERY