Calistoga Art Center to create 2nd poetry walking tour

Calistoga Poetry

A portrait of poet Amanda Gorman, along with her poem ‘The Hill We Climb,’ read at President Biden’s inauguration, was on display in 2021 as part of the Calistoga Art Center's Walking Tour of Poetry. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Calistoga Art Center is bringing back its popular self-guided Walking Tour of Poetry for the community.

CAC is asking you to send in your favorite poem(s) either written by yourself or another author. Poems of all kinds are welcome. Poems must be credited and be appropriate for the general public. The CAC reserves the right to not post submissions deemed inappropriate for all ages.

The collected poems will be formatted and hung around parts of the "loop" and downtown Calistoga beginning Valentine's Day weekend and will be up through the end of February (possibly longer).

Nearly 100 poems were submitted for last year's inaugural event. 

Email poems ASAP to info@calistogaartcenter.org or mail to CAC, PO Box 197, Calistoga, CA 94515. The sooner the better.

