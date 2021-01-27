Calistoga Art Center to create poetry walking tour for Valentine's Day

The Calistoga Art Center needs your poems.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the CAC is creating a self-guided Walking Tour of Poetry for the community.

CAC is asking you to send in your favorite poem(s) either written by yourself or another author. Poems of all kinds are welcome. Poems must be credited and be appropriate for the general public. The CAC reserves the right to not post submission deemed inappropriate for all ages.

The collected poems will be hung around parts of the ‘loop’ and downtown Calistoga beginning Valentines Day weekend and will be up through the end of February.

Email poems ASAP to: info@calistogaartcenter.org or mail to: CAC, PO Box 197, Calistoga, CA 94515. The sooner the better.