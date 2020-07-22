Calistoga Art Center to provide local writers an oline platform

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Calistoga Art Center, in its continuing efforts to promote creativity, announces Words Up Wednesday, a new opportunity for writers to challenge themselves, get published, and share with the community.

Each Wednesday, the CAC website will post the work of three writers with a focus on locals. Your original writing: poetry, fiction, non-fiction, essays, musings, and jokes are all welcomed.

The goals of this project are to provide a platform wherein writers can gain exposure, to foster appreciation for the craft of writing, and to build community through sharing.

Guidelines: Entries can be a maximum of 400 words. The CAC board reserves the right to not publish material which is not in keeping with the CAC mission statement and/or activities.

Submissions will be accepted starting now with the first postings placed on the CAC website on Wednesday, July 29.

Deadline for the following week’s Wednesday posting is the Tuesday before noon. There is no charge for submission.

A writer may submit more than one offering but not in the same week.