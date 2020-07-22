Calistoga Art Center to provide local writers an oline platform

The Calistoga Art Center, in its continuing efforts to promote creativity, announces Words Up Wednesday, a new opportunity for writers to challenge themselves, get published, and share with the community.
Each Wednesday, the CAC website will post the work of three writers with a focus on locals. Your original writing: poetry, fiction, non-fiction, essays, musings, and jokes are all welcomed.
The goals of this project are to provide a platform wherein writers can gain exposure, to foster appreciation for the craft of writing, and to build community through sharing.
Guidelines: Entries can be a maximum of 400 words. The CAC board reserves the right to not publish material which is not in keeping with the CAC mission statement and/or activities.
Submissions will be accepted starting now with the first postings placed on the CAC website on Wednesday, July 29.
Deadline for the following week’s Wednesday posting is the Tuesday before noon. There is no charge for submission.
A writer may submit more than one offering but not in the same week.
Posted work will remain on the website until the end of the year 2020. Occasionally and with author’s permission the work will be added to the CAC inspiration e-newsletter.
Submitting work as a PDF is encouraged, but a Google doc or Word doc is accepted. Work will be posted AS IS. Double check for typos, etc.
E-mail submissions to: info@calistogaartcenter.org or mail to CAC, P.O. Box 197, Calistoga, CA 94515.
For further information, email: info@calistogaartcenter.org or call 707-942 2278. Please note that phone messages are checked less often than emails. Words Up Wednesday webpage can be found at http://www.calistogaartcenter.org/words-up-wednesday-postings.
