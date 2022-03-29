Calistoga Art Center's Soup-er-Bowl is back

Calistoga Art Center's Soup-er-Bowl fundraiser is back; it's just a little different this year.

A drive-up takeaway event is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, and tickets are on sale now. Each ticket includes your choice of a handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl created at the CAC by generous ceramics volunteers, two 16-ounce portions of soup from local restaurants and chefs, bread, a bottle of wine and a cookie.

Current soup contributors are Cal Mart, Solbar, Lovina, Sam's Social Club, Hydro Bar & Grill, Café Sarafornia, Parkside Café, Palisades Eatery, Calistoga Inn Restaurant and Brewery, Calistoga Thai Kitchen and Sushi Mambo.

Tickets are $75 and available at calistogaartcenter.org/souper-bowl-12.

CAC will also hold an online auction April 1-15. Take the bowls home, heat up the soup, and maybe even warm up the bread and enjoy while you check on the items you are bidding on in the auction.

This is CAC's first fundraiser since COVID-19. Your participation and donations go beyond the wonderful meal and unique bowl. You are helping to keep alive and growing a multi-use art space which serves people of all kinds and from many places.

If you are not able to attend but would like to make a donation, you can do so online at calistogaartcenter.org/membership-enrollment or mail a check to CAC, P.O. Box 197, Calistoga, CA 94515.