Calistoga artist Carlo Marchiori opens his home for curious visitors

After being defeated and cut off from refueling their vehicles, the retreating German army fled from Italy at the end of World War II. Carlo Marchiori and a few of his 15 siblings watched the procession, his younger sister, Emma, sitting idly on her bike.

“One of the soldiers ripped the bike out from under Emma and sped away down the road; there was no catching him,” Marchiori said. “I was 8 when the war ended, and because that’s all I’d known, I thought living in peace might instantly turn the sky pink.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

But nothing turned pink or changed overnight even though the war was over. Buildings, roads and infrastructure needed to be repaired, a revitalized government needed to emerge and people needed to bury and mourn their dead. For young Marchiori, especially, one thing that didn’t change was his love of art.

“During the war, when we’d go to church I didn’t listen too much to the words being said, but instead I’d look up at the ceiling or around at the sculptures and paintings, and that’s where I learned,” he said. “When I’d get home — to entertain myself — I’d make my own art to tell my own stories.”

Today, artist Marchiori lives in Calistoga, where he and his partner of nearly three decades — Tony Banthutham— own and operate the Ca’Toga Art Gallery and conduct weekly tours of their museum-like home, the Villa Ca’Toga.

The villa is a self-built Palladian-villa- inspired structure on 5 acres of land. Over the years, nearly every inch of the compound has become a sort-of canvas for the artist. Inside the home, each room has taken on a different dramatic theme, with high walls covered in often-whimsical murals, while statues, masks, paintings, ceramics and hand-crafted furniture complete the motif.

Often using the “trompe l’ oeil” style of art — French for “deceiving the eye,” an art technique that uses realistic imagery to craft three-dimensional optical illusions — nearly everything Marchiori creates takes on added meaning when studied for more than a few seconds. Perhaps it's a lifelike person emerging from a wall. Or, a star-covered sky overhead that is actually a ceiling covered with seashells. Look closely at Marchiori’s art and you will begin to see — almost hear — a story emerge.

Outside the villa, the grounds have been transformed into what Marchiori playfully refers to as his “Pompeiian ruins.” They may seem like “ruins” to him, but they strike me as an homage to his growing up in war-torn Europe. Like a half-excavated archeological dig, they are replete with half-buried statuary, ancient-looking shrines and secret alcoves that surprise and delight at nearly every turn.

A rendition of the famous “Lion of Venice” stands as both guard and greeter just inside the driveway, while a moss-covered statue of a rhinoceros provides additional evidence that Villa Ca’Toga is a place where the unexpected is just, well, expected.

From Italy to Calistoga

Being the second-born in a family of 15 meant that his going to art school and becoming an artist were not on the top of the list for Marchiori’s parents.

“My older brother had become a bookkeeper, so that’s what I was expected to do,” he said. “But I hated numbers — well, not hated, but you know what I mean. I knew art was my path.”

Marchiori says that he has always had an “immediate facility” to do nearly anything he set his mind to — build, draw, paint, sculpt — so he argued, pleaded and cajoled his family into supporting his decision to attend the prestigious Pietro Selvatico Art Institute in Padua, a city that has recently been included on the World Heritage list for having some of the finest 14-century frescos on the planet.

Marchiori lapped up the instruction at school, studying art history, architecture, literature and even mathematics in the mornings and spending the afternoons learning the practical side of the craft — the technique for fresco, watercolors, sculpture, still life and more.

After he graduated in 1956, he wanted to explore the world. His father’s friend, Eugenio Zonta, had moved to Vancouver and was willing to host Marchiori and help get him a job. The young man jumped at the chance, and after 10 days on a ship and a five-day trip traversing Canada, he arrived at Zonta’s doorstep.

The job waiting for Marchiori was not exactly what he’d been training for, however. Instead of making art, he found himself working in a dog-food factory.

“It wasn’t so bad during the cold winter months,” he said, “but as soon as it started getting warmer, that’s when the stink became too much for me, and I knew I needed to get out.”

From Vancouver, Marchiori headed to Toronto, where he worked as an illustrator at the now-defunct Simpson’s department store. His talent was being noticed, and by the early 1960s, he had secured a position with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., where he drew cartoons and animated shorts. One of these — “The Drag,” a story about the dangers of smoking — was nominated for an Academy Award in 1967.

After that, his career took off. A long stint in Japan working for the Lion Corp. — focused on branding for Lion Toothpaste — resulted in their buying the copyright for one of his projects — a cartoonish image he’d drawn of a lion that would eventually adorn nearly every tube of toothpaste in the country.

Next, during a period of traveling around the globe, he painted murals and created sculptures for hotels, casinos and individuals. He spent time in New Zealand building a home as a retreat where he might, “get back to nature and away from the concrete jungle.”

Eventually, in the mid-1980s, Marchiori found his way to San Francisco and Northern California, where he eventually purchased 5 acres of flat land just north of Calistoga. The “perfect spot” had a small stream (actually the headwaters of the Napa River) meandering through the marshy property as well as views of Mount St. Helena, and the occasional steamy spray of the region’s hot-water geyser that was not more than a mile away.

By the time the house was finished many of his neighbors had become curious about the strange structure that had grown from the marshes. Might it be a church? A museum? A mystical montage? No one seemed to know.

To find out, a contingent from the local Sharpsteen Museum approached Marchiori. A few months later nearly 1,200 patrons of the museum toured the home, eager to hear about the inspiration and explore the ornately designed and decorated residence.

“They just kept coming,” Marchiori said.

After seeing the interest and many on the tour hoping to purchase some of the items in their home, his partner, Tony Bantuthiam, suggested holding weekly tours (Saturday mornings May through October) and also opening a gallery in downtown Calistoga.

Bantuthiam grew up in Thailand and then received his MBA in California. The couple met when they worked on separate projects at the St. Francis hotel in San Francisco. With a mind for business, Bantuthiam observed that nearly everyone on that initial tour was eager to collect something special made by Marchiori.

“We opened the shop in 1998, and it has been nice to be a part of this supportive community and culture,” Bantuthiam said. “The tours provide a great surprise for people, and the shop allows anyone to just stop in and browse around or purchase watercolors, acrylic paintings, small bronzes, ceramic plates, painted furniture or even just gaze up at the mural on our ceiling that depicts the twelve signs of the Zodiac.”

In whatever way visitors engage — either by visiting the shop or scheduling a tour at the villa — they are sure to be surprised and delighted.

As for the future

“The world suffers from too much information,” Marchiori said. “There are too few moments to just sit and experience the world. I love the beauty of the past because it’s like the mountains — just there.”

In the room where we talked, murals of stylized humans, animals and plants that seemed almost alive and listening covered every inch of the wall and ceiling around us. They attended the space not as two-dimensional paintings but instead as messengers from some other place and time.

“When the war was going on, I could see the fear in my parents’ eyes, but I wasn’t afraid at all,” he said. “I’d look up at the paintings and think about what stories they were trying to tell me and then wonder who else might be listening, too.”