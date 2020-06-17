Calistoga artist crusades for endangered species

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sheltering in place during the cornavirus pandemic is a burden for many, but Calistoga painter and sculptor Anne Pentland has made the most of it.

"Luckily as a working visual artist, I am never at a loss to fill my days with creative work at my home studio," said Pentland, who has served since 2007 as assistant director of the Nimbus Arts community center in St. Helena.

Long fascinated with the crusade to save rare animals around the world, Pentland was particularly moved by the death of the world's last male white rhinoceros two years ago in Kenya.

"There are two females left, but that is the end of the species," she said. "A couple of years ago I had created a rhinoceros sculpture for a Day of the Dead altar, and starting in February just before the shelter order, I decided to turn it into a mosaic sculpture."

That meant wrapping the chicken-wire form of the rhino with sheetrock joint tape, coating with thin-set cement and then applying a layer of glass tiles. It was a long and laborious process, but her effort paid off.

The finished, hollow sculpture weighs 100 pounds, stands three feet tall and glitters, ready for the next art show or for sale when the quarantine ends, a lasting reminder of what the natural world has lost.