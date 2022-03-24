Calistoga artist Ira Yeager honored in tribute

The lives of Ira Yeager and his longtime partner George Warren Hellyer, Jr. were recently celebrated in Calistoga's Pioneer Park by the many friends and admirers of their work they had met over the course of their vibrant and storied lives.

“Ira and George, with their multitude of friends they met all over the world, they were diplomats,” said Hellyer’s niece, Jan Du Plain.

A renowned international artist, Yeager passed away in January at the age of 83. Hellyer, also an artist, passed away in June 2021, at age 99. Both died peacefully at their home in Calistoga. They owned several properties and residences throughout the Bay Area, Yeager with a studio also overlooking the Petrified Forest. He also had homes in San Francisco and Sea Ranch. His work can be found all across the United States and at places in Europe.

Hellyer explored many interests in life, including an early career as a lawyer, and came to art later in life, studying ceramics and raku firing methods. In contrast, Ira was much more focused on art, Du Plain said.

With the help of longtime curator and studio director Brian Fuller, The Yäger Galerie opened in 2018 in downtown Calistoga, featuring Yeager’s work influenced by his experience with Native Americans. Yeager’s father was a well-known fishing and hunting guide to Eddie Bauer in the 1920s, and he had been acquiring and has been gifted Native American artifacts his entire life.

Yeager marched to his own drummer, and in doing so was blessed with a life as unique as the art he created, and the people he touched.

“Basically, he was like honey to a bee,” said Mother Tabitha of the Holy Assumption Monastery, commenting on his charisma. “I saw love and joy in his work, and could see that he really enjoyed talking to people.”

Mother Tabitha had first met Yeager at the Calistoga gallery, where he commented on her black, head-to-toe garb. He said she reminded him of the nuns he had seen in Corfu, Greece.

“For him it was important to treat each individual like they were the only person in the world. A lot of people don’t have that ability,” she said.

Yeager and Hellyer met in San Francisco, and lived in Corfu, Greece for nearly a decade. That experience heavily influenced their art, and both of their works are the subject of a new installation at the Calistoga gallery. Unlike when the gallery first opened, one room is entirely devoted to Hellyer's works, giving visitors a deeper insight into their lives, and their art.

“It’s not something Yeager collectors typically associate with him,” said Lilly Lochanko, a gallery associate.

The Yäger Galerie is located at 1312 Lincoln Ave.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.