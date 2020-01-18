{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer Yoo, Calistoga Chorus

Jennifer Yoo, along with Annie Orr, direct the Calistoga Chorus, formed last year. Rehearsals begin again Jan. 22.

 Submitted photo

The Calistoga Community Chorus will commence rehearsals on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 7-9 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St.

New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join. Cost is $40 for the semester, which goes towards music purchase and practice space.

The chorus held its first concert in December, and the next concert is scheduled for April 26.

For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.

