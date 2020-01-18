The Calistoga Community Chorus will commence rehearsals on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 7-9 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St.
New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join. Cost is $40 for the semester, which goes towards music purchase and practice space.
The chorus held its first concert in December, and the next concert is scheduled for April 26.
For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.