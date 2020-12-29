Calistoga Christmas Dinner shifts into drive-thru event

Although friends and neighbors were not able to share a table this year, the 37th annual Calistoga Holiday Dinner carried on its tradition of providing a free Christmas dinner to residents this year on Dec. 25.

The meal is organized each year by the Parks & Recreation Department, with the community's generous support. The city was unable to host the physical dinner this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it provided 290 meals in a drive-thru and pick-up at the Calistoga Community Pool, and delivered meals to Calistoga residents, including 22 at Rancho de Calistoga.

The meals were provided for and donated by Buster's Southern BBQ, Evangeline, Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery, and Cal Mart. The Resort at 400 Silverado Trail (Four Seasons) donated funds to purchase the pies.

"We received a lot of generous donations from many different community members, which covered the cost of some of the meals we had to purchase," said Rachel Melick, Parks & Recreation director.

Though the organizers were unable to accommodate the large number of volunteers who usually participate in the holiday dinner, from setting up tables to preparing food and pouring wine, they thanked those who helped package, hand out and deliver dinners.