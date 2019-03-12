Time to start digging through drawers, closets, and the garage for items and treasures no longer needed and used.
Celebrate Earth Day with the citywide yard sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20. The registration deadline is March 29 to have your house placed on the citywide yard sale map.
Yard Sales will be held at various locations within Calistoga, and maps will be distributed before the event.
Register online at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com, or in person at 1435 N. Oak Street. For more information email rarecreation@ci.calistoga.ca.us or call 707-942-2838.