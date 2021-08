Calistoga community members are invited to join in a free movie night at Logvy Park on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Disney feature "Moana" will begin at dusk, roughly 7:15 p.m. Community members are invited to bring chairs, food, drinks, and enjoy a movie in the park.

Logvy Park is located at the intersection of Washington and Oak Streets. The event is hosted by the Parks & Recreation department and sponsored by Compass.