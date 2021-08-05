Calistoga community turns out for National Night Out

Despite temperatures in the mid-90s, much of the Calistoga community attended Calistoga’s National Night Out at Logvy Park Tuesday evening.

The free event was hosted by the Calistoga Police Department, partnering with a variety of UpValley nonprofit organizations. Seniors, teens, toddlers and other members of the community arrived mostly on foot, bike, scooter, and stroller.

The word of the evening was safety, ranging from the UpValley Family Centers’ booth which was handing out information on drug safety, to flyers explaining the myths and realities of hookah and vaping, to drug deactivation kits that safely neutralize pills, liquids, and patches that might be around the house. Volunteer Daniella Flores was busy giving away erasers, pencils that change colors, and other fun freebies to youngsters while explaining the dangers of tobacco and other substances.

“Marijuana gummies especially,” she said, “come in animal shapes and even lollipops and are really dangerous to kids.”