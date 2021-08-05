Calistoga community turns out for National Night Out

Despite temperatures in the mid-90s, much of the Calistoga community attended Calistoga’s National Night Out at Logvy Park Tuesday evening.
The free event was hosted by the Calistoga Police Department, partnering with a variety of UpValley nonprofit organizations. Seniors, teens, toddlers and other members of the community arrived mostly on foot, bike, scooter, and stroller.
The word of the evening was safety, ranging from the UpValley Family Centers’ booth which was handing out information on drug safety, to flyers explaining the myths and realities of hookah and vaping, to drug deactivation kits that safely neutralize pills, liquids, and patches that might be around the house. Volunteer Daniella Flores was busy giving away erasers, pencils that change colors, and other fun freebies to youngsters while explaining the dangers of tobacco and other substances.
“Marijuana gummies especially,” she said, “come in animal shapes and even lollipops and are really dangerous to kids.”
Medical professionals with Adventist Health St. Helena’s Mobile Outreach Program were at the ready with all three types of COVID-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer-bioNtech, available to anyone 12 years and older who wanted a shot. After only a half-hour they had already administered four vaccines. The focus of the outreach program is to travel to communities where the vaccine is most needed, including farm workers in the fields and vineyards, senior centers and homebound seniors, schools, and apartment complexes. According to a nurse, 80 percent of the patients with COVID-19 in Napa County are unvaccinated, while only 20 percent are so-called “breakthrough” cases.
Third District Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon was on hand to explain Zonehaven, an evacuation mapping system and zone-based alert system to help better target alerts about wildfires and other threats to life or property and spread up-to-date information about which areas are under immediate threat.
Two California Highway Patrol officers handed out flyers and other information about traffic safety for all vehicles including bicycles, and a firefighter from the Calistoga Fire Department showed a gaggle of fascinated children gathered around the big red fire truck the massive jaws of life and the extra-large chainsaw that was for looking only.
On a lighter note, representatives from two local animal shelters provided information on how to adopt pets as well as how to keep animals safe during emergencies like wildfires. Four tiny kittens from Wine Country Animal Lovers (WCAL) panted in their cage but still managed to charm the crowd, and once spayed and neutered later this week, they will be up for adoption, along with the shelter’s 60 other cats and kittens in foster homes. Two slightly older kittens rested in another cage at the Petaluma-based North Bay Animal Services’ booth, and Toby, an adorable fluffy, white dog, was eager to give kisses and is looking for a forever home.
Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Calistoga were busy providing hungry event attendees with free hot dogs, drinks and chips, and the colorful bounce house was a big hit too.