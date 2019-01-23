Maybe it was the colorful helium balloons floating above the table located in a prime location within the event space. Maybe it was the sparkling wine and highfalutin hors d’oeuvres. Whatever it was, the VIP table turned out to be the place to be for the Calistoga Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West annual Crab Feed as evidenced by this year’s live auction.
A bidding war over next year’s VIP table ratcheted bids high enough that it was agreed that the 2020 All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed would have two VIP tables, each winning bidder paying $1,400 apiece for a total of $2,800. Last year’s VIP table of eight paid $2,400. They were the ones on Saturday enjoying soft towels for bibs, instead the plastic kind the rest of the attendees were given; real china, instead of paper plates; sparkling wine served tableside; platters of cheese, crackers, and other appetizers; and a prime table location. Clarified butter for crab dipping was on the table – though not part of the package – considered a necessity by those who were sitting at this year’s VIP table.
“We brought (the clarified butter) ourselves,” said Carolyn Czapleski, who with husband Rich, own Canard Vineyard winery and were enjoying the VIP table with friends such as Michael and Laura Swanton, of Laura and Michael Wines.
For them, it’s not about clarified butter and crab. It’s about supporting organizations such as the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West, and what they do to preserve California history.
All the money collected through any of their events – this was the 38th crab feed – goes right back into the community through such things as commemorative plaques, scholarships, history preservation projects, and sponsorships, said Dick Kuykendall, a longtime member of Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor 86. They also help support a wider project of cleft palate research and reconstruction.
“The main goal of the Native Sons and Native Daughters is to preserve California history,” Kuykendall said. “That’s what we’re all about.”
Native Sons of the Golden West began in 1875 and Native Daughters of the Golden West was established in 1886. They are non-profit organizations made up of those born in California who are dedicated to the preservation and documentation of the state’s history.
Over the years the groups have raised money to help restore and preserve such things as the Bale Grist Mill, Petaluma Adobe, a cemetery in Pope Valley, and are diligently working on a way to recognize the old electric rail lines that terminated in Calistoga. The remnants of which were removed during a Washington Street repair project and are now sitting in a city storage area until the Native Sons figure out a way to use the fragile pieces in a memorable way, Kuykendall said.
They hope to create a mini park at the corner of Washington and Gerard where an original plaque was located, he said, and add photos of the trains that ran on the electric rail and the train depot that occupied the spot where the current fire station is located.