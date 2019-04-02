Arguably one of the most famous of plein air painters, Vincent van Gogh wrote to his brother, Theo, in 1885, "Just try going outside and painting things on the spot! All sorts of things happen then. I had to pick off a good hundred or more flies from [my] canvases ... not to mention dust and sand [nor] the fact that if one carries them through heath and hedgerows for a couple of hours, a branch or two is likely to scratch them ... and that the effects one wants to capture change as the day wears on."
Though the challenges can be numerous, the rewards of painting outdoors in the elements outweigh any inconvenience. So said artists who participated in the Calistoga Art Center’s Plein Air PaintOut Competition that began on Friday March 29 and progressed over the weekend.
The annual competition is open to all artists, at all skill levels, working in any painting medium. Works must be painted with a minimum of 80 percent completion at the outdoor location.
Artists were seen around Calistoga at work on their easels depicting The Depot, Hydro Grill, and city hall. Other artists were farther afield capturing vineyards and other landscapes.
New Calistoga resident Channing Rudd was seen in the parking lot at Cal Mart painting the Calistoga Depot across the street. That painting, as it turns out, took first place in the event and earned him $400. Rudd also entered a painting of city hall.
This was the fourth time that Rudd has participated in the event, although the first time he had won first place. The former Lake County resident has been an artist and has taught college art classes for many years. In his career, he's been a graphic artist, a vineyard owner, winemaker and also a tour guide, working at Mondavi Winery, where he developed a wine and chocolate pairing.
Winning second place was Trinity Holsworth, who created an oil painting of the Oat Hill Mine Trail. The third-place winner was Lisa Nowak, who created a watercolor of the Sharpsteen House, on Washington Street in Calistoga.
“Judges were very conscientious and respectful of each piece. They didn’t compare it to the next one, and they only had the title and medium to go on. They really took their time and had some specific criteria, but also, part of looking at a painting is that part that you can’t describe. That thing that makes you feel something,” said Anna Johansson, Calistoga Art Center’s office manager. “They came to the consensus… they all felt the same way pretty easily.”
The results of the competition were on display Sunday at the Calistoga Art Center, and on a few, the paint was not yet fully dry. The paintings will also be shown this weekend during the Engage Art Show April 6-7 at the adjacent fairgrounds.
This year, 16 artists participated in the three-day event, some creating several works of art but only two could be submitted for judging. Along with local artists, those participating came from Mill Valley, Mount Shasta, and one visiting from Seattle who found out about the event and on a lark decided to participate.
Kathleen Penoyer was traveling with her husband, Greg, who was here on business. Normally, Penoyer works out of her studio at home, depicting portraits on large panels. This event was a departure for her, and she said she really enjoyed her time painting outdoors.
“It was such a fun thing to do. My husband texted me and said ‘when do you want me to come and get you’ and my answer was ‘never,’ she said.
After this experience, Penoyer said she will start painting Plein Air wherever she goes, which next week will be to Montreal, Canada.
For the competition, Penoyer painted The Harvest Inn, in St. Helena, where the couple was staying, and at Wooden Valley Winery in Fairfield. There, painting outdoors, she experienced things that never happen in her studio, including someone offering her a glass of wine, two women who talked about buying her painting, and possibly a new career.
“I got a lot of attention. The owner came over, and another gentleman wants me to do a panel for his vineyard,” she said.
Working at home in her studio, Penoyer doesn’t get that kind of feedback.
“That made me feel better about what I was doing. I like painting, but I don’t know how well received it is,” she said.
