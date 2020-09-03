Calistoga Drive-In is a crowd-pleaser

With the closure of movie theaters due to COVID-19 restrictions, residents in St. Helena, and now Calistoga, have enthusiastically embraced Drive-In movie nights.
The first Calistoga Drive-In screened "Back to the Future" in the parking lot of the Old Faithful Geyser on Tubbs Lane on Sept. 2. Movies will show every Wednesday throughout September and subsequent titles include "Coco," "Mission Impossible," and "The Last Starfighter."
“It truly was a magical evening with cool night air, a full moon and the lights on the geyser and throughout the park for people who wanted to stretch their legs or use the restrooms,” said Linda York, owner of StickyLickits.
The events are made possible by the partnership between York, Cathy Buck, owner of the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena, Celebrate! Napa Valley, and Koray Sanli, owner of the Old Faithful Geyser of California, who stepped up and offered the property's parking lot on Tubbs Lane as the venue for hosting the movies.
“People who were there said they had a great time, and I hope they will return. There was such a feeling of sharing and togetherness along with the car or two that needed to have their batteries jumped to leave the parking lot,” York said.
The Cameo Cinema started its drive-in movies June 25, in the back lot of Gott’s Roadside, 733 Main St. Tickets sold out fast. The showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” went on sale July 9 and sold out in less than four hours, Buck told the St. Helena Star.
Calistoga’s Drive-In has room for 60 vehicles.
“Because we are still learning, we stopped ticket sales at noon on the day of which meant we lost a few sales, but I'm going to extend the deadline for the upcoming movies,” York said.
Tickets are $30 per carload, and $35 for carload and popcorn, available for purchase online only. For more information and ticket purchases, visit calistogadrivein.com. Either print your eTicket, or download it to your mobile device to present to ticket takers.
Parking begins at 8 p.m. and screenings start between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m.
If you have additional inquiries, please contact linda@stickylickits.com.
