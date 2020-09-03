Calistoga Drive-In is a crowd-pleaser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the closure of movie theaters due to COVID-19 restrictions, residents in St. Helena, and now Calistoga, have enthusiastically embraced Drive-In movie nights.

The first Calistoga Drive-In screened "Back to the Future" in the parking lot of the Old Faithful Geyser on Tubbs Lane on Sept. 2. Movies will show every Wednesday throughout September and subsequent titles include "Coco," "Mission Impossible," and "The Last Starfighter."

“It truly was a magical evening with cool night air, a full moon and the lights on the geyser and throughout the park for people who wanted to stretch their legs or use the restrooms,” said Linda York, owner of StickyLickits.

The events are made possible by the partnership between York, Cathy Buck, owner of the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena, Celebrate! Napa Valley, and Koray Sanli, owner of the Old Faithful Geyser of California, who stepped up and offered the property's parking lot on Tubbs Lane as the venue for hosting the movies.

“People who were there said they had a great time, and I hope they will return. There was such a feeling of sharing and togetherness along with the car or two that needed to have their batteries jumped to leave the parking lot,” York said.