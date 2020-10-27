 Skip to main content
Calistoga drive-thru Halloween Oct. 31

Calistoga's drive-thru Halloween Trick or Treat 2020 will take place from 3 - 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, hosted by the Parks & Recreation Department. 

Instead of traditional door to door trick or treating, you are invited to get into the Spirit of Halloween by wearing a costume, decorating your car, and driving to sites around Calistoga for Halloween treats. Locations will include the Calistoga High School, Boys & Girls Club Calistoga, Calistoga Community Pool, Calistoga Elementary School, and the parking lot behind the fire department.

Treats will be available while supplies last. No walk-ups will be permitted, masks are required, and participants must remain in their vehicles. 

Parks & Rec has also put together a map of houses in Calistoga decorated in the Spirit of Halloween. The map can be found on their Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/Calistoga-Parks-Recreation-150042957381

