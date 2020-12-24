 Skip to main content
Calistoga Elementary School's first annual Gingerbread house contest
Calistoga schools

Calistoga Elementary School's first annual Gingerbread house contest

Calistoga Elementary School Student Council members kicked off the first annual Gingerbread House Contest this month with clever, creative, and sweetly delicious results from students in each grade level.

Students were given instructions to create a house out of anything they had around the house, and submit a photo to their teacher. Entries ranged from traditional gingerbread houses decorated with frosting, sprinkles and candy canes, to painted boxes with wintery landscaping and elves on the shelves.

Prizes will be awarded to the best houses of each grade level.

