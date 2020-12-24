Calistoga Elementary School's first annual Gingerbread house contest

Calistoga Elementary School's first grade class decorated their gingerbread house with gummy goodies including the landscaping.
Calistoga Elementary School's sixth grade class created a frosting-roofed gingerbread house accented with red licorice this holiday season.
Calistoga Elementary School fourth graders created a dynamically colorful roof for their holiday gingerbread house this year.
Fifth graders at Calistoga Elementary School fashioned their gingerbread house as a peppermint winter wonderland.
Breaking out of the traditional gingerbread box, third graders at Calistoga Elementary School created a macaroni house topped with freshly fallen snow.
Calistoga Elementary School second graders created a multiple-gingerbread housing complex each uniquely decorated with colorful accents and sprinkles.
Calistoga Elementary School kindergartners created a festive and busy gingerbread house complete with candy canes, gummy worms,and an elf on the shelf.
Calistoga Elementary School Student Council members kicked off the first annual Gingerbread House Contest this month with clever, creative, and sweetly delicious results from students in each grade level.
Students were given instructions to create a house out of anything they had around the house, and submit a photo to their teacher. Entries ranged from traditional gingerbread houses decorated with frosting, sprinkles and candy canes, to painted boxes with wintery landscaping and elves on the shelves.
Prizes will be awarded to the best houses of each grade level.
