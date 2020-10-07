Calistoga Farmers' Market will be open Saturday, Oct. 10

The Calistoga Farmers' Market will be open on Saturday, Oct. 10 with normal hours 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

"The market is always open and will always be open unless Calistoga is evacuated. It only closed one Saturday in 2017 the week of mandatory evacuation in Calistoga," said Karen Verzosa, the Market's manager.

The Calistoga Farmers’ Market is managed, operated, and controlled by a Market Advisory Committee under the umbrella of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. It is open year round and is located at 1311 Washington St., next to the Community Center across from City Hall.

Friday's St. Helena Farmers' Market has been canceled for the second straight week, although the fire did not damage the market's venue at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.

