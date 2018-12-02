Help make a child’s day this holiday season by donating an unwrapped toy to the Calistoga Fire Fighter Association's 2018 Toy Drive.
Toys can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 24 at Calistoga Spa Hot Springs at 1006 Washington St. Special drop off arrangements can also be coordinated at the Fire Department, also on Washington Street, by calling 707-942-2840 in advance of arrival.
Calistoga Spa Hot Springs is also offering 20 percent off a spa treatment or room bill with any toy donation. The spa will also be donating a fully decorated Christmas tree to a family in need this year, in coordination with UpValley Family Centers.
"Every year we’re fortunate enough to provide gifts to children in our community who might otherwise not see a gift. These donations are something they look forward to this time of year. As always we appreciate the outpouring of support from our great city and surrounding community of Calistoga, you never cease to amaze us with all of your generosity," the CFFA said.